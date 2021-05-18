National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.910-2.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,446. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

