DeHive Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00011673 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $663,455.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeHive has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00091076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00406198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00231192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.16 or 0.01370093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046429 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

