Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $724.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $1.08 million and $724.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $649.33 or 0.01489803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063931 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

