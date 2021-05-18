Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

