Destination Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 209.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after buying an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

