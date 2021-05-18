Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 8,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00. Insiders have sold a total of 466,106 shares of company stock worth $1,913,304 in the last 90 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.