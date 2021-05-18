The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.81. 16,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,148,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $651.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,748,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,082,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 226,032 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

