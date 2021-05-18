Commerce Bank Has $31.53 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,197 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

TSLA stock opened at $576.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $680.38 and its 200 day moving average is $674.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

