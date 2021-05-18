FMA Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

FMA Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 432,666 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.