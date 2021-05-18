iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Boosted by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

