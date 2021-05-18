Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285,154 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 225,981 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $258,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,719. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.