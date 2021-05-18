Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.53 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $87.73 million and $2.53 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.55 or 0.07842600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,169,949 coins and its circulating supply is 316,374,111 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

