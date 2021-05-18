Streamr Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $115.17 million and $9.14 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00094448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01492183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 878,250,779 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

