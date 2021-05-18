Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wix.com (WIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) recently:

5/17/2021 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/13/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $420.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $370.00 to $350.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wix.com is benefitting from strong momentum seen in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Moreover, the company is well positioned to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. “

4/13/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.47. 21,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

