$306.01 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report $306.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.95 million and the highest is $314.08 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $306.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.68. 1,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,538. The firm has a market cap of $524.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

