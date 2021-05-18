Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,729,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,922 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $199,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87.

