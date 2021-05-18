Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 82 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Shares of ROP opened at $433.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.75 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

