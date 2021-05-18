M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 165.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333,188 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $109,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. 1,932,556 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

