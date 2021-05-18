Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.59). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

XGN stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,317. The company has a market cap of $173.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

