salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.89. 20,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.