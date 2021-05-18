Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

