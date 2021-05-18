IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $231.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.13.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

