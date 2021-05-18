Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 501,896 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $191,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

GPC traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.04. 4,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,031. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

