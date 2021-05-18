Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.87. 39,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

