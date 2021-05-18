Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average of $186.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.94 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.