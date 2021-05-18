Fagan Associates Inc. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up approximately 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 140,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,969,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

