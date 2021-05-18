Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,195 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.54. 16,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.