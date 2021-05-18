Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.96 and its 200 day moving average is $166.29. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.98 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

