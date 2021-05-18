Trust Investment Advisors Sells 450 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.97. 4,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,806. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

