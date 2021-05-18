NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 249.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 260 ($3.40).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON NCC remained flat at $GBX 292 ($3.81) during trading on Thursday. 442,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.87. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £820.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

