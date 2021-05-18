Commerce Bank Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

VUG opened at $263.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.29 and a 200-day moving average of $255.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

