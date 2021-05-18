$28.58 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post $28.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the highest is $28.76 million. IntriCon reported sales of $23.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $121.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

IIN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,048. The company has a market cap of $222.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in IntriCon by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in IntriCon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

