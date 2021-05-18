Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading 8.3% Higher

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.51. 1,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%.

In related news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 464,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,936,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 463.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 38.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

