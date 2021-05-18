CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Down 4%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.03. 93,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,435,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

