Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Down 3%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 3,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 666,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $485.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

