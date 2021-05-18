Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.09. 2,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Merus alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $920.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after acquiring an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.