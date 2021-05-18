Family Firm Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

