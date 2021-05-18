Family Firm Inc. Buys 634 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 87,102 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

