Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

