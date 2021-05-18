Bitcoin Incognito Trading Up 46.8% This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $174,956.23 and $340.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

