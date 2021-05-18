FUNToken Achieves Market Cap of $322.28 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $322.28 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00094612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $658.77 or 0.01512732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00119056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063969 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

