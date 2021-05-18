Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

