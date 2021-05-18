Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,714,000 after buying an additional 105,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

