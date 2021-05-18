Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

