Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 195,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

