Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 5,683 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Qualys by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

