Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,923 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

