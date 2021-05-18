Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,977 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

