260 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.10.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

