Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 90,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,282,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.31. The company has a market cap of $360.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

